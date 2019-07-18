OIC welcomes Khartoum political transition deal and calls on international community to support Sudan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the agreement between the Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition that formalized the broad lines of a political deal to establish the institutions of the transitional authority

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th July, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the agreement between the Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition that formalized the broad lines of a political deal to establish the institutions of the transitional authority.

In a statement on the occasion, the OIC Secretary General called on the international community to support the Sudan in its transition to sustainable, inclusive peace and security. He also commended as effective the role of international and regional stakeholders in mediating this political deal to end the crisis in the country.

“The OIC stands ready to provide all necessary support to the Sudan in its efforts to forge security, stability and development, in line with the OIC Summit and foreign ministerial council resolutions,” Secretary General Al-Othaimeen stressed.