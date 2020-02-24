UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:31 PM

Oman Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

Oman's Health Ministry announced on Monday the first two cases of coronavirus infection recorded in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Oman's Health Ministry announced on Monday the first two cases of coronavirus infection recorded in the country.

"Ministry of Health registered first two Novel #Coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases for Omani women coming from #Iran," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that both patients were in stable condition.

Earlier in the day, the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. More than 77,000 people have so far been infected worldwide.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World China Twitter Iraq Kuwait Oman Bahrain December Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Fina ..

21 minutes ago

White House to Ask Congress for $1Bln to Address C ..

2 minutes ago

270 people vaccinated in Hepatitis screening camp

2 minutes ago

Promotion of tourism to strengthen economy, create ..

2 minutes ago

0.5 mln plantation target set for spring season: ..

2 minutes ago

Traders' issues to be addressed on priority: Aami ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.