Oman has registered 33 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 331, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Oman has registered 33 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 331, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Elsewhere in the Arab countries of the Gulf, Saudi Arabia has 2,402 cases with 34 deaths and 488 recoveries; the UAE has 1,799 cases with 10 deaths and 144 recoveries; Qatar has 1,604 cases with four deaths and 123 recoveries; Bahrain has 700 cases with four deaths and 431 recoveries; and Kuwait has 665 cases with one death and 103 recoveries.

Most countries worldwide are taking strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including by suspending air traffic, imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings.