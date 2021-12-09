UrduPoint.com

Omicron Clouds Outlook For Tourism Giant TUI

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:06 AM

Omicron clouds outlook for tourism giant TUI

TUI, the world's largest tourism operator, said Wednesday that the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was having an impact on bookings as it reported a hefty net loss

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :TUI, the world's largest tourism operator, said Wednesday that the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was having an impact on bookings as it reported a hefty net loss.

The German group, which runs its business year from October to September, booked a net loss of 2.48 billion Euros ($2.8 billion) for the year just ended, following a record loss of 3.1 billion euros the year before, as the coronavirus pandemic virtually shut down the tourism industry.

Demand had recovered quickly with the group's offering "almost fully booked" from October through December, TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

TUI's operating business was "back", Joussen said, adding that "booking levels similar to pre-corona 2019" in the peak travel season of the European summer in 2022.

But rising case numbers and "the emergence of (the) new Omicron variant has weakened this positive momentum particularly for winter", the group stated in a presentation.

Announcing its financial results for the past fiscal year, TUI said revenues tripled to 3.5 billion euros for the period between July and September, a traditionally strong season for the industry.

On the group's prefered measure of operating profit (underlying EBIT), closely watched by investors, TUI booked a loss of 97 million euros for the three-month period compared with a loss of 570 million euros previously.

Hotels, crusies and chartered flights -- the core of TUI's business -- have been severely impacted by the pandemic crisis.

In 2020, the German group responded by announcing plans to cut costs by 400 million euros each year by 2023.

In October, TUI raised 1.1 billion euros in capital to refinance and begin repaying massive government loans it received towards the beginning of the pandemic.

TUI shares were up 1.8 percent at 221.30 pence in late afternoon trading in London.

Related Topics

World Business German London July September October December 2019 2020 From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

1 hour ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Japanese billionaire arrives at ISS

Japanese billionaire arrives at ISS

44 seconds ago
 Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel ..

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

46 seconds ago
 CJCSC, COAS condole tragic demise of Indian CDS in ..

CJCSC, COAS condole tragic demise of Indian CDS in helicopter crash

47 seconds ago
 Coalition says record drugs haul seized near Gulf ..

Coalition says record drugs haul seized near Gulf in 2021

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.