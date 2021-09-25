UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:48 PM

On the eve of the 30th Anniversary of Independence of the Country thousands of people have become citizens of Turkmenistan

In the building of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, a ceremony of presenting passports to persons who were granted the citizenship of Turkmenistan was held

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th September, 2021) In the building of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, a ceremony of presenting passports to persons who were granted the citizenship of Turkmenistan was held.

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of independence of the country, guided by the principles of humanism and virtue of ancestors, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Decree «On granting the citizenship of Turkmenistan», in accordance with which 2657 people have become the citizens of Turkmenistan. Also, the head of state signed a Resolution, according to which 406 people received the residence permit in Turkmenistan.

Thus, adopted citizens of Turkmenistan are representatives of 20 nationalities of the world, and their main part is female, which proves the commitment of the Government of Turkmenistan to expand gender equality at the national and international level.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan N.Atagarryyev, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko, as well as representatives of ministries and departments of the country.

As an active member of the United Nations, Turkmenistan strictly fulfills its obligations in the humanitarian field. For instance, Turkmenistan adopted a «National Plan of Actions for liquidation of statelessness for 2019-2024».

On the basis of national legislation and the relevant UN Conventions on Refugees and Human Rights, consistent work is being carried out on the protection and maintaining the rights, freedoms and interests of all people living in Turkmenistan. In accordance with the UN Charter, the UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, the UN Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons, as well as national legislation of Turkmenistan in this area, 14 980 people have been granted citizenship of Turkmenistan since 2011.

In this context, it is important to emphasize that Turkmenistan, pursuing a policy of broad international cooperation, actively cooperates with international humanitarian organizations, comprehensively contributes to the efforts of the international community, in practice implementing effective measures to assist migrants, refuges, stateless persons and protect their rights.

More Stories From World

