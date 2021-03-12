One child was killed and nine other civilians were injured after the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, local police said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) One child was killed and nine other civilians were injured after the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, local police said on Friday.

According to the Balkh police spokesman, Adil Shah, the attack took place on Thursday in the province's Shulgara district.

Meanwhile, the Taliban group has told reporters that four civilians were injured as a result of the Afghan armed forces' mortar attack.

Afghanistan has seen a surge in violence and clashes since last fall despite the launch of the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha in September 2020. Meanwhile, the Afghan armed forces continue to regularly report on special operations against the Taliban, who now control three-fourths of the Afghan land, according to Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan.