One Civilian Contractor Killed in Attack on UN Mission in Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Unidentified men opened fire against the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), leading to the death of one civilian contractor and injuring another, the mission said on Twitter on Friday.

"As a result of today's shooting at MINUSMA convoy going from Kidal to Gao, one civilian MINUSMA contract worker was killed and one wounded...

this attack perpetrated by unidentified elements is intolerable," the mission's post said.

MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council established that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its inception, MINUSMA has registered 258 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among UN peacekeeping missions.