UrduPoint.com

One Civilian Contractor Killed In Attack On UN Mission In Mali

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:46 PM

One Civilian Contractor Killed in Attack on UN Mission in Mali

Unidentified men opened fire against the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), leading to the death of one civilian contractor and injuring another, the mission said on Twitter on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Unidentified men opened fire against the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), leading to the death of one civilian contractor and injuring another, the mission said on Twitter on Friday.

"As a result of today's shooting at MINUSMA convoy going from Kidal to Gao, one civilian MINUSMA contract worker was killed and one wounded...

this attack perpetrated by unidentified elements is intolerable," the mission's post said.

MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council established that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its inception, MINUSMA has registered 258 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among UN peacekeeping missions.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations Twitter Mali Gao Post From Government

Recent Stories

Michigan School Shooter Suspect's Parents Charged ..

Michigan School Shooter Suspect's Parents Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Expressed Satisfaction With Interac ..

Putin, Erdogan Expressed Satisfaction With Interaction in Stabilizing Situation ..

4 minutes ago
 EVMs to be used in next general election: Dr Shahb ..

EVMs to be used in next general election: Dr Shahbaz Gill

4 minutes ago
 Macron Allegedly Calling Johnson 'Clown' Reflects ..

Macron Allegedly Calling Johnson 'Clown' Reflects Difficult Relations Between Tw ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court Chief Justice inaugurates meetin ..

Lahore High Court Chief Justice inaugurates meeting hall, center of excellence

8 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to provide facilities to people i ..

Efforts underway to provide facilities to people in remote areas: Naseebullah

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.