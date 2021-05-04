One Person Dead in Blaze in Southeastern Moscow, Investigation Launched - Authorities

One person has died in a hotel fire in southeastern Moscow, a criminal investigation has been launched, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday

"We have opened a criminal investigation into an offense under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (providing services that do not meet safety standards and result in a person's death)," the committee said in a statement, adding that the investigation will look into the hotel's fire safety measures.