One Person Dead, One More Injured in Shooting in French City of Marseille - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) One person has been killed and one more critically injured in a shooting incident during a football match in the southern French city of Marseille, the France Bleu radio broadcaster reported.

The Agence France-Presse reports that there were two attackers, who arrived at the site on a car and opened fire at two football players.

According to Mayor of the 15th arrondissement of Marseille Nadia Boulainseur, the victims are likely to be players of the Malpasse football club that took part in a local competition called H Cup.

Motives of the attack remain unknown.