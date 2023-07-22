ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) One person has died and three others have been injured in a collapse of a wooden pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga in the Leningrad Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said.

Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added.