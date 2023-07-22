Open Menu

One Person Died, 3 Injured In Bridge Collapse In Russia's Leningrad Region - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

One Person Died, 3 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Russia's Leningrad Region - Authorities

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) One person has died and three others have been injured in a collapse of a wooden pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga in the Leningrad Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said.

Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Died Luga SITE From

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

30 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

44 minutes ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

53 minutes ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

2 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

3 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

3 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

3 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

3 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World