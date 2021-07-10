(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) One person died as a result of a gunshot wound, another three were stabbed near a kindergarten in Marseille, France, BFM tv reported.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon in the 11th arrondissement of Marseille.

The attacker fled the scene of the crime, the police are searching for him.