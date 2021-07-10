UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, Another 3 Receive Knife Injuries In France's Marseille - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

One Person Killed, Another 3 Receive Knife Injuries in France's Marseille - Reports

One person died as a result of a gunshot wound, another three were stabbed near a kindergarten in Marseille, France, BFM TV reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) One person died as a result of a gunshot wound, another three were stabbed near a kindergarten in Marseille, France, BFM tv reported.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon in the 11th arrondissement of Marseille.

The attacker fled the scene of the crime, the police are searching for him.

Related Topics

Police France Died Marseille TV

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

17 minutes ago

Wolves sign Ait-Nouri on full-time deal after loan ..

2 minutes ago

Cavendish makes Tour de France history equalling M ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner, CCPO distributed masks among people

2 minutes ago

Haiti Probe Into President Moise's Assassination N ..

2 minutes ago

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.