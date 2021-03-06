One Suspected Dead, Several Injured in Stabbing Attack in South Wales - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) One person is feared dead and several injured in a stabbing attack in the South Wales village of Treorchy, UK media reported Friday.

According to Evening Standard, the knife attack happened at a Chinese restaurant and local residents saw wounded people.

The police confirmed earlier in the day they were responding to a serious incident in South Wales, but did not give any details. Their statement said at the time only that the "incident involves a number of casualties."