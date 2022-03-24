One Under Rubble After Accident at Osinnikovskaya Mine in Siberia - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) A coal and gas outburst with the collapse of the rock occurred at the Osinnikovskaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo Region, one person is believed to be under the rubble, emergency services told Sputnik.

"At about 4 am at the Osinnikovskaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, there was an outburst of coal and gas with rock collapse without a subsequent explosion and fire. Preliminarily, one person is under the rubble," a spokesman said.

A total of 118 miners are reported to have been evacuated from the mine.