Online Voting System in Moscow Experiences Small-Scale DDoS Attacks - Observer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The online voting system during elections to the Russian parliament's lower chamber in Moscow experiences small-scale DDoS attacks, Alexey Venediktov, the head of the public headquarters for observing elections in Moscow, said on Friday.

"We have DDoS attacks at the same time, maybe not very huge, but, nevertheless, frontal," Venediktov told reporters.