Ontario Extends Stay-at-Home Orders For Most Of Province Until February 23 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Ontario Extends Stay-at-Home Orders for Most of Province Until February 23 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario is extending the existing stay-at-home order for most of the province for the next two weeks, the provincial government said in a statement on Monday.

"In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government is moving to a regional approach and maintaining the shutdown in the majority of the public health regions in Ontario, including the Stay-at-Home order and all existing public health and workplace safety measures," the statement said.

The new order is extended through to February 23 for the province's public health regions unless otherwise stated, the statement also said.

The current order, which was originally enacted in December, will expire for three of the province's health regions - Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington as well as Refrew County - on February 10.

Ontario is reporting some 1,200 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus daily and the province has recorded nearly 280,000 cases and more than 6,500 virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.

