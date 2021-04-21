PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Wednesday adopted a resolution, the United Kingdom's delegation to the OPCW said.

"UK co-sponsored Decision on Syria passes, with 87 votes in favour, at #CSP25 [the conference of state parties].

Decision suspends some of Syria's rights & privileges in the @OPCW. Now up to #Syria to come back into compliance. Vital step to maintain credibility of Chemical Weapons Convention," the UK's delegation tweeted.