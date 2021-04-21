UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPCW Adopts Resolution To Suspend Syria's Rights In Organization

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

OPCW Adopts Resolution to Suspend Syria's Rights in Organization

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Wednesday adopted a resolution, the United Kingdom's delegation to the OPCW said.

"UK co-sponsored Decision on Syria passes, with 87 votes in favour, at #CSP25 [the conference of state parties].

Decision suspends some of Syria's rights & privileges in the @OPCW. Now up to #Syria to come back into compliance. Vital step to maintain credibility of Chemical Weapons Convention," the UK's delegation tweeted.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to cha ..

10 minutes ago

On the United Nations International Day for Creati ..

10 minutes ago

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

2 hours ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.