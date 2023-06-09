(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General (SG) Hissein Brahim Taha voiced appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous support of the organization.

Taha's remarks came in a speech delivered by the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit, during the second regular session of the Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization (WDO) held in Cairo Thursday.

Ambassador Bakhit and a high-level delegation from the OIC General Secretariat participated in the session.

Taha hailed the Kingdom, the host of the OIC headquarters and the chair of the current Islamic Summit, for its continuous support and care to the organization so that it can carry out its work to the fullest.

The OIC Secretary General also praised the Kingdom's offer to host an international conference on women's rights in Islam in coordination with the OIC.

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities, especially the right to education and work by the teachings of the true Islamic religion and with the broad participation of scholars of the Islamic world, Taha explained.

He added that this comes in accordance with the decision issued in the latest session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held last March in Mauritania.

The OIC Secretary General called for defending women's rights in all fields, including education, training, and work, and employing their capabilities in social and practical life, including economy, trade, and political and economic decision-making.

He said that the OIC utilizes all its capabilities to support the WDO in achieving its goals, highlighting the efforts made by the WDO's Executive Secretariat to achieve the goals set to empower women in the Arab and Islamic world.