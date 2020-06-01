UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orlando Police Use Tear Gas On George Floyd Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:50 AM

Orlando Police Use Tear Gas on George Floyd Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Orlando police on Sunday used tear gas on George Floyd protesters after demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at the law enforcement officers.

"Unfortunately, because demonstrators are throwing rocks, bottles and construction equipment, police had to deploy tear gas.

Currently, I-4 [interstate highway] is closed between Ivanhoe & Amelia Ave," the police tweeted.

Police across the United States often turn to tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray amid the ongoing anti-racism demonstrations.

Florida's Orange County, where Orlando is located, has imposed an overnight curfew in light of the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis police custody.

Related Topics

Police Ivanhoe Orange Man George Orlando Minneapolis United States Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

6 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

6 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

6 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.