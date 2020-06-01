Orlando Police Use Tear Gas on George Floyd Protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Orlando police on Sunday used tear gas on George Floyd protesters after demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at the law enforcement officers.

"Unfortunately, because demonstrators are throwing rocks, bottles and construction equipment, police had to deploy tear gas.

Currently, I-4 [interstate highway] is closed between Ivanhoe & Amelia Ave," the police tweeted.

Police across the United States often turn to tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray amid the ongoing anti-racism demonstrations.

Florida's Orange County, where Orlando is located, has imposed an overnight curfew in light of the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis police custody.