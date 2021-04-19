UrduPoint.com
Osaka Governor Says 2 More Prefectures May Request State of Emergency Over COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Japanese prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo may join Osaka and request Tokyo's authorization to impose a state of emergency over an increase in coronavirus disease cases, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Monday.

The Osaka prefecture is expected to file a state of emergency request with the central government on Tuesday.

"I am planning to explain the position to the leaders of both prefectures. It is possible that it will be a joint request," Yoshimura said during a televised press conference.

Earlier this month, several prefectures, including Osaka, Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa, tightened the restrictive measures to stem the spread of the disease.

In January, the Japanese government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures ” Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo ” which was then extended until March 7 for all prefectures except Tochigi. With the epidemiological situation improving, the central government lifted the state of emergency in six prefectures in late February but kept it in place in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba until March 21.

