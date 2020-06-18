UrduPoint.com
OSCE Media Freedom Envoy Welcomes Unblocking Of Telegram Messenger By Russian Watchdog

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed on Thursday the decision of Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to unblock Telegram messenger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed on Thursday the decision of Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to unblock Telegram messenger.

Earlier in the day, Roskomnadzor announced it was lifting the ban on Telegram messenger in Russia.

"I welcome Roskomnadzor's announcement today to unblock Telegram messenger in #Russia. The blocking of the social network for more than 2 years was an issue of concern for freedom of expression," Desir said on Twitter.

