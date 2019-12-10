OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine to Work 24/7 - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine must work around the clock to ensure enforcement of the ceasefire and as such the organization's role must be expanded, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy said following the Normandy format meeting in Paris.

"We also maintain that the OSCE's mandate be expanded in order to monitor the ceasefire around the clock," Zelenskyy said on Monday.