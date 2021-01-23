UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oslo Tightens Virus Curbs After Finding UK Strain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:41 PM

Oslo tightens virus curbs after finding UK strain

The Norwegian government announced Saturday a crackdown in the capital region with the strictest restrictions since last March after the discovery of the British coronavirus variant in a retirement home

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Norwegian government announced Saturday a crackdown in the capital region with the strictest restrictions since last March after the discovery of the British coronavirus variant in a retirement home.

Only essential shops can remain open and municipalities will be allowed to close Primary schools and switch secondaries to remote learning.

People are being asked to restrict movements and not to eat meals outside their family.

"We are putting in place the strictest measures since last March in 10 districts," said Health Minister Bent Hoie.

"In some places we are going even further than in March," he told a press conference, adding that it will make "daily life difficult for many".

All public events, indoors and outdoors, are cancelled apart from burials. Restaurants will be limited to takeaway services.

Norway's parliament meanwhile said it would reduce its activities to a bare minimum next week, while the country's sport federation cancelled all sporting events in the affected areas.

The measures will remain in force until at least January 31 following the detection of the British variant in a home at Nordre Follo, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Oslo.

Two pensioners at the home, aged over 90, were found to have died with the variant, the public health institute said on Friday.

A total of 22 employees and 12 retirees have been found to have coronavirus at the home but it has yet to be established if they have the variant.

The authorities have so far been unable to trace the origin of the cluster or a link with Britain.

"We are doing what we can to stop this with strong measures in order to regain control quickly and lift the toughest measures," the minister said.

The virus strain that has swept Britain and beyond could be more deadly as well as more transmissible, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.

The strain has also spread to more than 60 nations -- including China, where the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Parliament Died Oslo January March Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Social Learning App - Noon Academy l ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 635 othe ..

5 minutes ago

Parliament can play a key role in globalizing Kash ..

6 minutes ago

No new Sales Tax imposed on IT services, clarifies ..

6 minutes ago

13 bikers arrested over one-wheeling

6 minutes ago

Session court extends two days remand of Osama Sat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.