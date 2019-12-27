Outgoing UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow Fondly Remembers Time in Russia, Says 'Sad to Leave'

Laurie Bristow shared on Friday his reminiscences and impressions about the four years he served as the United Kingdom's ambassador in Russia as he prepares to leave the country following the end of his tenure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Laurie Bristow shared on Friday his reminiscences and impressions about the four years he served as the United Kingdom 's ambassador in Russia as he prepares to leave the country following the end of his tenure.

"I'll be very sad to leave, and if I was offered another four years tomorrow I'd say 'yes' with no hesitation," Bristow said in a video, published by the UK embassy on its Facebook page.

Asked what he was going to miss the most about his time in Russia, he said it would be the people, especially the friends and fellow coworkers that he met during his assignment. The ambassador said he saw a lot in common between the Russian and British people.

"The obvious place to start is the sense of humor I think we both have a pretty wicked sense of humor. I think we also have a healthy disregard for other people telling us what to do.

I would also add courage I think Russians and Brits are immensely courageous people," Bristow said.

For foreigners to get to know Russia, the UK ambassador advised taking long train journeys across the country and said that his most memorable trip was one to Kamchatka, the easternmost region of Russia, where he saw bears and volcanoes. Conversely, to better understand the UK, he suggested starting with William Shakespeare's literature and 20th century composers such as Benjamin Britten, Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

"Exciting, energetic, and the last one will surprise you warm," Bristow said, when asked to describe Russia in three words.

The ambassador concluded by saying that he was looking forward to coming back to Russia as soon as possible.

Bristow is due to leave Russia this month. Deborah Bronnert will replace him starting January.