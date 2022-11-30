Over 100 Extremists Surrender to Philippine Authorities - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Over 100 militants from the Philippine extremist group New People's Army have surrendered to the country's authorities in the province of Northern Samar, a spokesman for the Philippine army said on Wednesday.

"This is a way to make them productive as they start a new life after engaging in a senseless armed struggle.

We want to forge partnership with more government agencies to help our former rebels," First Lt. Benigno Lopez was quoted as saying by the Philippine news Agency.

The military added that each of the 104 former rebels was awarded with 3,500 Philippine peso ($62).

The unifying organization, the Communist Party of the Philippines ” New People's Army, is considered a terrorist organization by the US, the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.