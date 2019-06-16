UrduPoint.com
Over 100,000 Foreign Tourists Visited Crimea Since January - Regional Lawmaker

Sun 16th June 2019

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) More than 100,000 foreign tourists - including those from the European Union and the United States - have visited the Crimean Peninsula this year, the chairman of the Crimean parliament's tourism committee, Alexey Chernyak, told Sputnik.

"From January to May, more than 100,000 foreign tourists visited Crimea, including over 4,000 those from the European Union and the United States. The largest number of foreign tourists came from Ukraine," Chernyak said.

He added that tourist groups from Germany, Serbia, China, Vietnam and other countries would arrive in Crimea on board of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported the reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or Western states, which have subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow and Crimea. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.

