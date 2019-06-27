UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100,000 Illegal Migrants Detained In Mexico Since December - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:20 AM

Over 100,000 Illegal Migrants Detained in Mexico Since December - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Almost 106,000 foreign migrants have been detained in Mexico since December, with at least 77,500 of them having been deported to their countries of origin so far, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Mexico's National Institute of Migration.

Out of 105,800 migrants detained over the given period, 28,300 of them, predominantly nationals of Guatemala, Honduras and Salvador, are currently going through procedures that will legitimize their presence in the country, El Financiero newspaper reported.

Since January, an approximate 500,000 immigrants have crossed the Mexican border, while just over 15,000 illegal migrants were returned to Mexico by the United States, the institute added.

Mexico has agreed to tighten border controls after the United States threatened it with steadily rising import tariffs if it did not stop thousands of migrants from marching to the US southern border.

Related Topics

Import Threatened Salvador United States Mexico Honduras January December Border Media From

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

2 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

2 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

2 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.