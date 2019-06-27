Over 100,000 Illegal Migrants Detained in Mexico Since December - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Almost 106,000 foreign migrants have been detained in Mexico since December, with at least 77,500 of them having been deported to their countries of origin so far, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Mexico's National Institute of Migration.

Out of 105,800 migrants detained over the given period, 28,300 of them, predominantly nationals of Guatemala, Honduras and Salvador, are currently going through procedures that will legitimize their presence in the country, El Financiero newspaper reported.

Since January, an approximate 500,000 immigrants have crossed the Mexican border, while just over 15,000 illegal migrants were returned to Mexico by the United States, the institute added.

Mexico has agreed to tighten border controls after the United States threatened it with steadily rising import tariffs if it did not stop thousands of migrants from marching to the US southern border.