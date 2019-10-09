Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:22 PM

Over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,211 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 474 people, including 142 women and 242 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 737 people, including 221 women and 376 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land, destroying 33 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Seven residential buildings and an electric substation have been restored over the given period, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

