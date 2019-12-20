Over 130 People Released as Result of Prisoner Exchange in Yemen - Source

(@imziishan)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) More than 130 detainees were released as a result of a prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government forces and the Shia Houthi rebels in the southwestern province of Taizz, a source in the country's authorities told Sputnik.

"The Yemeni army released 60 prisoners from the Ansar Allah movement [Houthis] in return for the release of 75 prisoners and detainees," the source said on Thursday.

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, Abdul Qader Murtada, confirmed in a comment to Al Masirah broadcaster that 60 detainees from the Houthi movement had been released as a result of the prisoner swap.

The prisoner exchange took place a month after Murtada had accused the Yemeni government of making obstacles for the process.