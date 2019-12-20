UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 130 People Released As Result Of Prisoner Exchange In Yemen - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:30 AM

Over 130 People Released as Result of Prisoner Exchange in Yemen - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) More than 130 detainees were released as a result of a prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government forces and the Shia Houthi rebels in the southwestern province of Taizz, a source in the country's authorities told Sputnik.

"The Yemeni army released 60 prisoners from the Ansar Allah movement [Houthis] in return for the release of 75 prisoners and detainees," the source said on Thursday.

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, Abdul Qader Murtada, confirmed in a comment to Al Masirah broadcaster that 60 detainees from the Houthi movement had been released as a result of the prisoner swap.

The prisoner exchange took place a month after Murtada had accused the Yemeni government of making obstacles for the process.

Related Topics

Army Prisoner Exchange Taizz From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

5 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

7 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

7 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

7 hours ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.