Open Menu

KP Govt Makes Botch Attempt To Maintain Credibility By Attributing False Statement To PM: Minister For Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage And Culture Attaullah Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 11:54 PM

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government was making a botch attempt to maintain its credibility by attributing a false statement to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government was making a botch attempt to maintain its credibility by attributing a false statement to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister, in a statement, said that the KPK food Minister had attributed a false statement to the prime minister which was based on assumptions and contrary to the facts.

He said the KP government wanted to confront with the Federal Government by consistently churning out lies especially about electricity, wheat and other crops.

He regretted that the KP chief minister had been persistently threatening "to attack Islamabad and seize the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company".

He had even given a 15-day deadline to the Federal Government in that regard, the minister added.

Tarar said their "nefarious designs" would not succeed as the Federal Government was fully capable to protect state institutions and public property.

Nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said, vowing that a strict action would be taken against those would dare to do so.

He said the Federal Government would continue to play its due role in protecting the rights of KP people and ensuring the provision of resources for their welfare according to the Constitution, regardless of political differences.

Related Topics

Attack Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Company Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

6 minutes ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

6 minutes ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

6 minutes ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

25 minutes ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

25 minutes ago
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

25 minutes ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

25 minutes ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

25 minutes ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

52 minutes ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

52 minutes ago
 Govt. committed stability and economic growth

Govt. committed stability and economic growth

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan