150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Around 150 personnel from Capital Development Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change on Friday took part in controlling the fire that broke out in the forests of Margalla hills, a ministry spokesperson said.

The efforts continued late night as the fire spread up to three kilometres spanning the areas of Loi Dandi, Ratahoter and Pir Sohawa at the Margalla hills.

The spokesperson in a statement said heat wave and increased wind speed contributed to the intensity of the fire.

Swift action was taken to avoid any casualty and the trained personnel engaged in firefighting activity till late night, the statement added.