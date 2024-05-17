Open Menu

150 Personnel Of CDA, Climate Change Ministry Team Up To Control Margalla Forest Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 11:53 PM

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire

Around 150 personnel from Capital Development Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change on Friday took part in controlling the fire that broke out in the forests of Margalla hills, a ministry spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Around 150 personnel from Capital Development Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change on Friday took part in controlling the fire that broke out in the forests of Margalla hills, a ministry spokesperson said.

The efforts continued late night as the fire spread up to three kilometres spanning the areas of Loi Dandi, Ratahoter and Pir Sohawa at the Margalla hills.

The spokesperson in a statement said heat wave and increased wind speed contributed to the intensity of the fire.

Swift action was taken to avoid any casualty and the trained personnel engaged in firefighting activity till late night, the statement added.

Related Topics

Fire Heat Wave Sohawa Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

3 minutes ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

4 minutes ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

4 minutes ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

23 minutes ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

23 minutes ago
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

23 minutes ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

23 minutes ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

23 minutes ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

50 minutes ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

50 minutes ago
 Govt. committed stability and economic growth

Govt. committed stability and economic growth

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan