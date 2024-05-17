KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government was making a botch attempt to maintain its credibility by attributing a false statement to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister, in a statement, said that the KPK food Minister had attributed a false statement to the prime minister which was based on assumptions and contrary to the facts.

He said the KP government wanted to confront with the Federal Government by consistently churning out lies especially about electricity, wheat and other crops.

He regretted that the KP chief minister had been persistently threatening "to attack Islamabad and seize the Peshawer Electricity Supply Company".

He had even given a 15-day deadline to the Federal Government in that regard, the minister added.

Tarar said their "nefarious designs" would not succeed as the Federal Government was fully capable to protect state institutions and public property.

Nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said, vowing that a strict action would be taken against those would dare to do so.

He said the Federal Government would continue to play its due role in protecting the rights of KP people and ensuring the provision of resources for their welfare according to the Constitution, regardless of political differences.