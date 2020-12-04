UrduPoint.com
Over 1,900 Refugees Returned To Nagorno-Karabakh In Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) More than 1,900 refugees have returned to Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, within the past 24 hours with the assistance from Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On December 3, 2020, Russian peacekeepers escorted regular buses with refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. 1,950 people have been delivered from Yerevan to Stepanakert by buses,' the ministry said in a statement.

The buses were escorted by patrols of Russian peacekeepers and military police.

Over 28,000 refugees have already returned home.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, Armenian refugees started to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Russian peacekeepers ensuring their safety.

