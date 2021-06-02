Over 1.98B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 1.98 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been administered worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :- Over 1.98 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been administered worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Wednesday.

China leads the global count with 681.91 million jabs, followed by the US with 296.4 million.

India has administered 218.55 million shots, Brazil 68.24 million, the UK 65.21 million, Germany 51.54 million, France 36.78 million, Italy 35.43 million, and Mexico 30.99 million.

Turkey is ranked 10th on the list with over 29.42 million doses given, followed by Russia, Indonesia, Spain, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 136.74 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.56 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 171.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.