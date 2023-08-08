Open Menu

Over 20 People Killed In Shelling Of Sudanese City Of Omdurman - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Over 20 People Killed in Shelling of Sudanese City of Omdurman - Health Authority

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) More than 20 people have been killed in a shelling of the Sudanese city of Omdurman, across the Nile from the country's capital of Khartoum, the Khartoum State Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

"Omdurman was under fire. Among civilians, more than 20 people have died. Large number of injured have been hospitalized," the ministry said on Facebook (owned by Meta, designated extremist in Russia), noting the lack of donor blood and supply issues.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the regular Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict, including around 700,000 who have left the country, the UN has estimated. Moreover, at least 435 children have been killed and more than 2,000 injured, the organization says.

Related Topics

Injured Fire United Nations Russia Facebook Died Omdurman Khartoum From Blood Million

Recent Stories

More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

23 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

38 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

1 hour ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

2 hours ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From World