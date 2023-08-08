Over 20 People Killed in Shelling of Sudanese City of Omdurman - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) More than 20 people have been killed in a shelling of the Sudanese city of Omdurman, across the Nile from the country's capital of Khartoum, the Khartoum State Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

"Omdurman was under fire. Among civilians, more than 20 people have died. Large number of injured have been hospitalized," the ministry said on Facebook (owned by Meta, designated extremist in Russia), noting the lack of donor blood and supply issues.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the regular Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict, including around 700,000 who have left the country, the UN has estimated. Moreover, at least 435 children have been killed and more than 2,000 injured, the organization says.