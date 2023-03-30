Over 30% of US Citizens Believe Washington Provides Kiev With 'Too Much' Aid - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States' large-scale assistance to Ukraine displeases one-third of US residents, who believe that Washington "is doing too much to help" Kiev, while 24% disagree with this opinion, a poll by Quinnipiac University found on Thursday.

"Thirty-three percent of Americans think the United States is doing too much to help Ukraine, 24 percent think the U.S. is doing too little, and 36 percent think the U.S. is doing about the right amount to help Ukraine," the poll showed.

The survey also found a significant difference of opinion between those who identify as Republicans and Democrats. Thus, 52% of Republicans believe that Washington is doing "too much" to help Kiev, while only 12% of Democrats share the same point of view.

At the same time the current level of assistance to Kiev is supported by 23% of Republicans and 53% of Democrats.

According to the poll, 52% of respondents disapprove of the actions of US President Joe Biden in relation to the Ukrainian crisis, and 40% take a positive view of the measures taken by the US leader to support Kiev.

The survey was conducted among 1,788 adult US citizens from March 23-27, with the margin of error standing at 2.3%.

Since February 2022, Congress has provided the US administration with over $113 billion in military and civilian aid to Ukraine.