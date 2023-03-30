UrduPoint.com

Over 30% Of US Citizens Believe Washington Provides Kiev With 'Too Much' Aid - Poll

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Over 30% of US Citizens Believe Washington Provides Kiev With 'Too Much' Aid - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States' large-scale assistance to Ukraine displeases one-third of US residents, who believe that Washington "is doing too much to help" Kiev, while 24% disagree with this opinion, a poll by Quinnipiac University found on Thursday.

"Thirty-three percent of Americans think the United States is doing too much to help Ukraine, 24 percent think the U.S. is doing too little, and 36 percent think the U.S. is doing about the right amount to help Ukraine," the poll showed.

The survey also found a significant difference of opinion between those who identify as Republicans and Democrats. Thus, 52% of Republicans believe that Washington is doing "too much" to help Kiev, while only 12% of Democrats share the same point of view.

At the same time the current level of assistance to Kiev is supported by 23% of Republicans and 53% of Democrats.

According to the poll, 52% of respondents disapprove of the actions of US President Joe Biden in relation to the Ukrainian crisis, and 40% take a positive view of the measures taken by the US leader to support Kiev.

The survey was conducted among 1,788 adult US citizens from March 23-27, with the margin of error standing at 2.3%.

Since February 2022, Congress has provided the US administration with over $113 billion in military and civilian aid to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Same Kiev United States February March Democrats Congress From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

6 minutes ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

37 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

1 hour ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.