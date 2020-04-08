UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Mexico In Past 24 Hours - Senior Health Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:10 AM

Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Mexico in Past 24 Hours - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Mexico in the past 24 hours, the total number has reached 2,785, the death toll has risen by 16 to 141, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

"To date, 2,785 cases have been identified, a little more than 300 new cases for today, the number of negative tests has exceeded 15,000," Alomia said at a regular press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,428,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths. More than 300,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

5 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

6 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

7 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.