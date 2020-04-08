Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Mexico in Past 24 Hours - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Mexico in the past 24 hours, the total number has reached 2,785, the death toll has risen by 16 to 141, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

"To date, 2,785 cases have been identified, a little more than 300 new cases for today, the number of negative tests has exceeded 15,000," Alomia said at a regular press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,428,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths. More than 300,000 have recovered.