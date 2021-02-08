Over 31,000 Bangladeshi Citizens Receive Vaccine on 1st Day of Inoculation - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Over 31,000 citizens of Bangladesh received a coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the national inoculation campaign that started on Sunday, media reported.

According to Dhaka Tribune, medical workers were supposed to be the first to receive the vaccine, but a priority was given to local and government officials. This was done to attract the population to vaccination points. Bangladeshi Health Minister Zahid Maleque also received the vaccine.

The news outlet said, citing the Directorate General of Health Services that 31,727 nationals were vaccinated, with only 21 people experiencing mild common side effects.

In January, India delivered to Bangladesh 2 million doses of the domestically-manufactured Covishield vaccine. The authorities of Bangladesh have additionally ordered 30 million doses from India and received 5 million doses.

Bangladesh has so far recorded over 538,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 8,200 fatalities.