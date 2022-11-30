Over 4,000 Trucks Queuing on Belarusian Border to Enter EU Countries - Border Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) More than 4,000 trucks are waiting at the Belarusian border to enter Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Wednesday.

The committee said that more than 670 trucks at two checkpoints on the Latvian border, over 1,100 vehicles on the Polish border and over 2,250 trucks on the Lithuanian border were queuing to leave Belarus.

The Polish and Lithuanian border services allowed only 44% and 32% of heavy trucks from the established norm to enter their territory, the committee also said.

It added that the Bobrowniki-Bierestowica border crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border has let only 23% of trucks into the EU country, while the Latvian checkpoint allowed 39% of vehicles to enter its territory, as compared to the norm.

Earlier in November, the Belarusian border committee said that the capacity of entry points for trucks from Belarus to Poland was lowered by 10% by Warsaw.

The relations between Belarus and its European neighbors have soured due to a migrant crisis that unfolded last year, with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accusing Minsk of facilitating a migrant transfer across its borders. Minsk denied all accusations and said it could no longer deal with the inflow of migrants due to European sanctions. The crisis in the relations further deteriorated after the West accused Belarus of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.