Over 45,000 People to Participate in Expo Real 2019 Trade Fair in Munich - Organizers

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Over 45,000 people have registered to participate in the Expo Real trade fair for property and investment, which opens in Munich on Monday and will run through Wednesday, the press secretary of the fair, Silvia Hendricks, told Sputnik.

While the exact number of participants will be revealed only after the trade fair closes, it is already clear that the number of participants will be comparable to that seen last year, Hendricks said, specifying that over 45,000 people took part in the 2018 edition of the event.

According to Hendricks, almost 2,200 companies from 45 countries will take part in this edition of the Expo Real, compared to last year's 2,100 companies from 41 nations.

Most of the participants are coming from Europe and the United States, as usual. Meanwhile, 11 firms and around 50 people have registered to represent Russia at the fair, Hendricks said.

She noted that the territory of the exhibition had been expanded, as one new pavilion had been added, bringing their total number to seven.

Expo Real 2019 will focus on urbanization, property market digitization, investment into the Asia-Pacific region and Brexit's potential influence on the global market, Hendricks said.

Expo Real is Europe's biggest B2B trade fair. It takes place in Munich every October since 1998.