Over 50 Chinese Minors Get Alkali Burns as Man Attacks Pre-School Facility - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Three teachers and 51 children received alkali burns as a man attacked a pre-school facility in the Chinese province of Yunnan and doused them with caustic soda, a local administration said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Monday in a kindergarten in the city of Kaiyuan.

The man cut wire barriers in a kindergarten, entered the building and poured caustic soda into the premises of children and carers.

An hour after the incident, the police detained the suspect, a 23-year-old local resident. According to police, the man's parents divorced when he was a child, this led to psychological problems, and failures at work and in life caused hatred to society.

It was reported that the suspect had bought caustic soda via the internet.