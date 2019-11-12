UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Chinese Minors Get Alkali Burns As Man Attacks Pre-School Facility - Authorities

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Over 50 Chinese Minors Get Alkali Burns as Man Attacks Pre-School Facility - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Three teachers and 51 children received alkali burns as a man attacked a pre-school facility in the Chinese province of Yunnan and doused them with caustic soda, a local administration said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Monday in a kindergarten in the city of Kaiyuan.

The man cut wire barriers in a kindergarten, entered the building and poured caustic soda into the premises of children and carers.

An hour after the incident, the police detained the suspect, a 23-year-old local resident. According to police, the man's parents divorced when he was a child, this led to psychological problems, and failures at work and in life caused hatred to society.

It was reported that the suspect had bought caustic soda via the internet.

Related Topics

Internet Police China Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

8 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

10 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.