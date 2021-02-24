UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Inmates Dead During Prison Riots In Ecuador - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Over 50 Inmates Dead During Prison Riots in Ecuador - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) More than 50 inmates have been killed during recent prison riots in Ecuador, the country's police said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, prison riots were reported in prisons of the country's major cities of Guayaquil, Cuenca, as well as Latacunga.

There were several cases of prison guards taken hostage but they were all released.

"Following the events that took place today at the social rehabilitation centers of Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi [the Ecuadorean police] took the situation under control. As of now, forensic experts report over 50 dead inmates," the police said on Twitter.

According to the law enforcement, the riots were caused by clashes between prison gangs.

More Stories From World

