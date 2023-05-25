UrduPoint.com

Over 54,000 Ukrainians Applied For EU Temporary Protection In Finland - Helsinki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Over 54,000 Ukrainians Applied for EU Temporary Protection in Finland - Helsinki

Over 54,000 Ukrainians have applied for EU temporary protection in Finland since February 2022, the Finnish Immigration Service said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Over 54,000 Ukrainians have applied for EU temporary protection in Finland since February 2022, the Finnish Immigration Service said on Thursday.

Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the European Union introduced a temporary protection mechanism for displaced persons for the first time in its history. Under the program, refugees arriving in the EU receive rights and social security guarantees almost equal to those of the bloc's citizens.

"A total of 55,457 applications for temporary protection have been submitted. Ukrainian citizens filed 54,390 applications. Citizens of other countries have submitted 1,067 applications," the migration service said in a statement.

Currently, the average processing time for an application is one week, the statement read.

On Wednesday, Finnish authorities said that 6,003 Russian nationals migrated to the country in 2022, which is a 30-year record.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Finland February Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth ..

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth: Al Marri

22 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FPCCI agree to joint ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FPCCI agree to jointly work on various socio-econo ..

6 minutes ago
 Nation grateful to PAF martyrs for their sacrifice ..

Nation grateful to PAF martyrs for their sacrifices to foil nefarious enemy's de ..

2 minutes ago
 To show profound love with martyrs, duty of every ..

To show profound love with martyrs, duty of every patriot Pakistani: PML-N leade ..

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in ..

Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in securing climate finance: She ..

6 minutes ago
 Court maintains Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Court maintains Imran Khan's arrest warrants

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.