Over 621 Miles Of Syria's Border Area Cleared Of Terrorists In Turkey's Operation- Erdogan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

Over 621 Miles of Syria's Border Area Cleared of Terrorists in Turkey's Operation- Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday the military operation in northern Syria successfully continued, over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of territory along the border had been cleared of terrorists

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday the military operation in northern Syria successfully continued, over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of territory along the border had been cleared of terrorists.

"We have two goals: the elimination of the terrorist threat and the return of refugees. On the 7th day of the operation, 1,000 kilometers of territory along the border has been cleared of terrorists," Erdogan said in a speech at a Turkic Council summit in Baku.

