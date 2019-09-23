UrduPoint.com
Over 6,800 Officials Punished For Violating Frugality Code In August

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A total of 6,876 Chinese officials were punished in August for violating frugality rules.

The officials were involved in 4,814 cases, said the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission in a statement.

Among those punished were one official at the provincial level, 70 officials at the prefecture level and 655 at the county level.

Giving or accepting gifts was the most common misdemeanor, followed by awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses and the misuse of public vehicles.

A total of 50,490 officials involved in 35,752 cases were punished in the first eight months of 2019, the CCDI statement said.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to reduce undesirable work practices.

