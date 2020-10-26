Over 77% of Chileans Approve Rewriting Constitution - Partial Referendum Results

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) More than 77 percent of Chileans are in favor of redrafting the country's constitution, partial voting results from the national referendum show.

With 5.23 percent of the votes counted, "the Approval option obtained 77.27 percent and the Rejection option, 22.

73 percent," Chile's electoral service said in a statement on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, millions of people turned out to vote in the referendum in Chile on whether to redraft the country's Pinochet-era constitution.

Rewriting the country's constitution was one of the central demands of protesters last year.