Over 80 Migrants Found in Greek Container Truck - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Over 80 undocumented migrants were found in the back of a container truck near the northeastern Greek city of Xanthi on Monday, police was cited as saying by media

The truck was stopped for search after passing the turnpike on a toll road to the port city of Thessaloniki, according to photos published by Xanthinews website.

The migrants were all reportedly men in their 20s and 30s.

Ambulances were called from cities nearby as they appeared to be struggling for breath. Police said they would not have survived the trip.

Human traffickers in Europe use refrigerated and poorly ventilated containers to smuggle people, hauling as far as Asia and Africa, to well-off EU countries, but these journeys often prove fatal. The latest deaths of 39 people, suspected to be Chinese or Vietnamese, were reported in the United Kingdom last week.