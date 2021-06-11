Over 80% of NATO Countries' Residents Support Membership in Alliance - Study

(@FahadShabbir)

The majority of people living in NATO member-countries support the alliance with only 14 percent saying they would vote against membership if the issue were put up for a referendum, a new study conducted by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reveals

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The majority of people living in NATO member-countries support the alliance with only 14 percent saying they would vote against membership if the issue were put up for a referendum, a new study conducted by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reveals.

According to study results, published on Friday, "86% of Allied citizens would vote for their nation to remain a NATO member," NATO said. At the same time, 83 percent consider the relationship between North America and Europe important, while 45 percent "think transatlantic cooperation makes their country safer."

Over half of respondents said they wanted to see more cooperation between Europe and North America in dealing with security challenges. Only 10 percent said they thought such cooperation makes their country less safe. Fourteen percent said they would vote against NATO membership in a referendum.

"Collective defence receives strong support across the Alliance. 66% agree their country should defend another country if attacked; 9% disagree," NATO said, adding that overall, 70 percent support maintaining or increasing defense spending.

Less than half of survey participants said they had an unfavorable view of Russia. The same percentage (41) have an unfavorable view of China. Eighteen percent of respondents said they had a positive view on Russia, and 19 percent said they viewed China favorably.

The survey was conducted by NATO on April 26 - May 10, 2021 among the general population (over the age of 18) of 30 NATO Allies.

The upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit will take place in Brussels on June 14, 2021. The participants are expected to discuss Russia, China and climate change, among other issues.