Over 80 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip on Monday - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip fired over 80 rockets at the Israeli territory on Monday and 90 percent of them were intercepted by Iron Dome missile defense system, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza at the Israeli territory on Monday. The Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted 90 percent of launches," the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already threatened Hamas movement, which had been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, with a military operation if militants do not stop shelling Israeli territories.

Schools in the southern parts of Israel, including Sderot and Ashkelon cities, have been closed over the increased tensions, while all mass events in the area have been halted. Rail service between Ashkelon and Beersheba has also been suspended.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.