Over 80 Wounded As Explosions Hit Afghan Province Of Nangarhar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:12 PM

At least 83 people were wounded in over a dozen explosions that hit the province of Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan as the country was set to celebrate the centenary of independence from the United Kingdom

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) At least 83 people were wounded in over a dozen explosions that hit the province of Nangarhar in the east of Afghanistan as the country was set to celebrate the centenary of independence from the United Kingdom.

The Afghan government postponed planned celebrations of the centenary to commemorate victims of a Saturday bombing in a hotel in Kabul that killed 63 people and wounded nearly 200. The number of bombings reached at least 14 on Monday. In the latest attack on Monday afternoon, 11 people were wounded, according to a local police official.

"The explosion has happened close to the police command in Jalalabad city in a police district ... that wounded 11 people," local police spokesman, Mubarez Atal, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the office of Nangarhar Governor confirmed that 72 people were wounded in the province in blasts.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombings but both the Taliban and a Central Asian branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) are active in large parts of Nangarhar province that shares long border with Pakistan.

