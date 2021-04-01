UrduPoint.com
Over 8,000 Internally Displaced Persons Fled Violence In Mozambique's Palma - Activist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Over 8,000 Internally Displaced Persons Fled Violence in Mozambique's Palma - Activist

Over 8,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) fled Mozambique's northern town of Palma that was captured by militants last week, while two boats carrying around 1,000 more IDPs are yet to disembark, Julia Wachave from local women and girls' rights group Muleide, told Sputnik on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Over 8,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) fled Mozambique's northern town of Palma that was captured by militants last week, while two boats carrying around 1,000 more IDPs are yet to disembark, Julia Wachave from local women and girls' rights group Muleide, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, ...

teams in Nanagde, Mueda, Montpeuz and Pemba districts have registered a significant rise in IDP arrivals. As of March 31, 2021, ... an estimated number of 8,166 IDPs had been registered arriving by foot, bus, boat and air from Palma to the four districts. People who have been displaced continue to arrive in Nangade on foot, and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba," Wachave said.

According to the activist, "two boats carrying an estimated number of 1,112 IDPs" are yet to disembark at the Pemba port "due to the authorities' screening procedure."

More Stories From World

